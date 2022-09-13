SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a growth of 307.8% from the August 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SuperCom Stock Down 7.9 %

SPCB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 123,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.28. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.30.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

