SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SSSSL stock remained flat at $24.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

