Susquehanna Trims Corning (NYSE:GLW) Target Price to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

