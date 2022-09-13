SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $450.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.67.

SIVB traded down $21.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.69. 795,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.09. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,899,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

