SVB Leerink Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $756.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $630.00 to $756.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $741.58.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $710.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,044 shares of company stock worth $32,114,573. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 554,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

