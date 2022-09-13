Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $70,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.