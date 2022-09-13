Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.