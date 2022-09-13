Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE UNH traded down $13.25 on Tuesday, reaching $518.00. 63,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,095. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

