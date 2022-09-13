Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 180.20.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down SEK 0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching SEK 13.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 14.51. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12-month high of SEK 23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.12 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

