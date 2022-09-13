Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,069. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SWMAY. UBS Group cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.