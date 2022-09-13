Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 95,861 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,861 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 1.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $39,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 238,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $104.86.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

