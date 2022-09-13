Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Major Shareholder Paper Co /New/ International Sells 4,614,358 Shares

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.9 %

Sylvamo stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

