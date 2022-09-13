Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Syneos Health traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 11200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Stock Down 13.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,603 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 55,986 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Syneos Health by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Syneos Health by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

