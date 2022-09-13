Syntropy Price Tops $0.0615 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and $683,093.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,718,153 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is www.syntropynet.com.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it. Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Vimeo “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

