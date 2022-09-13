Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of 192.19 and a beta of 1.32. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

