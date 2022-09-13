Tadpole Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,204.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $2,204.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00008440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 571,953 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

