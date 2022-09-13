Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TALS opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,562 shares of company stock valued at $383,766. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 112.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.