Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TALS opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.08.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talaris Therapeutics

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,562 shares of company stock valued at $383,766. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 112.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

