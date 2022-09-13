Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.95. 4,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 998,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

