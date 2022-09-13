TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$72.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.30.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BAM.A opened at C$66.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of C$55.51 and a 1 year high of C$79.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

