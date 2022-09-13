TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 463.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TEL stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

