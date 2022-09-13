Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

