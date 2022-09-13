Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.42

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 447076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

