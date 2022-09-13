Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Temenos Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21. Temenos has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $168.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

