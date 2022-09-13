Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Down 68.4% in August

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %
TPST traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.
Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.