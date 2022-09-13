Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $34.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

