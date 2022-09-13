Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $34.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International
In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.3 %
TPX stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.