Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 1,120.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,030. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

