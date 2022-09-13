Tenere Capital LLC Has $16.67 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tenere Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 4.6% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $21.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.71. 50,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,135. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

