Tenere Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tenere Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 5,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.06. 182,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,399. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

