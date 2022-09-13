Tenere Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tenere Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

