Tenere Capital LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 74,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.9% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.78. 72,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.