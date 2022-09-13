Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 4.3%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 72,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 100,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOYB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

