THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

Shares of THC Biomed Intl stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

