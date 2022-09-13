The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKGFF shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

