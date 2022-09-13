The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,504 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. 141,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,823. The company has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

