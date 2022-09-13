The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bosideng International Price Performance

Shares of BSDGY remained flat at $23.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. Bosideng International has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

Bosideng International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.