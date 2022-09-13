The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stake Lifted by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

