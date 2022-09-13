The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. 205,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

