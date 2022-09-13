The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,042.50.

The Weir Group Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 16,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,456. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

