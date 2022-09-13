THEKEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $707,069.88 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

