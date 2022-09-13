Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 569.8% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,578,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

