Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 569.8% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,578,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
