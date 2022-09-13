TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TNR Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

