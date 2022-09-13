Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Up 803.1% in August

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 803.1% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance
TGDLF remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tongdao Liepin Group (TGDLF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.