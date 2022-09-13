Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Up 803.1% in August

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 803.1% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance

TGDLF remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

