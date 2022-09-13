Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 45,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $63.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

