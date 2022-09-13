Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 40,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 74,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of £7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00.

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

