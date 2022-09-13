Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.59.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

