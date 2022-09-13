TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Saya Management LP

Saya Management LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 8.6% of Saya Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Saya Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

TDG opened at $628.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

