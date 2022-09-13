TravelNote (TVNT) Market Cap Achieves $20,589.65

TravelNote (TVNT) traded 185.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $20,589.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 213.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
TravelNote Profile
TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TravelNote
