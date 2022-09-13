TravelNote (TVNT) Market Cap Achieves $20,589.65

TravelNote (TVNT) traded 185.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $20,589.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 213.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

