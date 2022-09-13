Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $28.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

