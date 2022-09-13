TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $34,793.79 and $12,946.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013938 BTC.

TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

