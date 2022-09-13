TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Cap of $33.35 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $33.35 million and $3.08 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

